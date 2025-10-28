Iraq arrests ISIS militant behind deadly attacks

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraq’s National Security Service (NSS) captured an ISIS fighter accused of involvement in attacks that left nearly 20 soldiers dead.

According to a statement from the NSS, the suspect, known as Abu Mohammed, joined ISIS in 2014 and helped carry out ambushes in al-Latifiya that killed 19 army and Popular Mobilization Forces members. He later oversaw logistics in the group’s Zubaa–Fallujah sector before fleeing to Syria and returning covertly to Baghdad.

Under Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005, convicted ISIS members face the death penalty.

Although ISIS lost its territory in 2017, small cells remain active across Iraq and Syria, with an estimated 3,000 fighters operating in rural areas.

