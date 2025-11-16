Iraq security brief: Iraq fortifies Syrian border, police capture serial thief

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 16, 2025.

- Iraq Expands Border Barrier with Syria (Al-Anbar)

The Border Guard Command announced that Iraq has expanded construction of its concrete barrier along the Syrian border as part of broader efforts to strengthen security.

- Police Arrest Serial Thief (Maysan)

Maysan Police said they arrested a high-risk suspect who confessed to carrying out more than a dozen thefts worth about 750 million dinars ($531k) and firing tribal warning shots at several homes.

- Drug-Influenced Killing Leaves Five Dead (Qadisiyah)

A man under the influence of narcotics killed four members of his family—including his mother, father, and his pregnant sister-in-law—before his brother shot him dead.

- Boy Electrocuted During Rainfall (Baghdad)

A security source told Shafaq News that an unidentified boy died after suffering an electric shock near al-Asal Street in the al-Baladiyat area of eastern Baghdad during rainfall.

- Interior Ministry Deports Residency Violators (Najaf)

Iraq’s Interior Ministry said its residency affairs units deported 29 foreigners who violated Iraqi residency laws through Najaf International Airport after completing all legal procedures.