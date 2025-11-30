Iraq security brief: Traffickers sentenced to death, cross-border drug raid makes arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 30, 2025.

- Khor Mor Attack Investigation Nears Completion (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry said the committee investigating last week’s attack on the Khor Mor gas field has completed its work and will present its findings for approval before public release.

- Court Sentences Three Drug Traffickers to Death (Baghdad)

The judiciary announced death sentences against three dealers after security forces seized 18 kilograms of hashish intended for local distribution.

- Human Trafficking Directorate Rescues Victims (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry’s Human Trafficking Directorate announced it arrested 30 suspects in a Baghdad building used for sexual exploitation, freed several victims.

- Iraq and Syria Cooperate to Arrest International Drug Traders (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry said its narcotics unit carried out a cross-border operation in Syria that led to the arrest of two international drug traffickers in possession of 57 kilograms of hashish intended for smuggling into Iraq.

- Forces Foil Drug-Smuggling Attempt (Basra)

Border Guard units in Basra arrested two suspects and seized three kilograms of narcotics after thermal cameras detected their smuggling attempt in Shatt al-Arab.

- Forgery Network Dismantled (Baghdad)

A security source told Shafaq News that police arrested a document-forgery network in Baghdad and seized equipment used to produce fake IDs, bank cards, property deeds, official seals, and blank government forms.

- Army Destroys ISIS Remnants (Kirkuk)

A security source said the Army’s 8th Infantry Division destroyed ISIS remnants in Al-Dibis district through a controlled detonation carried out with military engineering teams.

- Wife Kills Her Husband (Baghdad)

A security source stated that a woman stabbed her husband to death while he was asleep at their home in Al-Ghazaliya before police arrested her for questioning.

- Man Arrested for Killing Wife (Qadisiyah)

Qadisiyah Police said they arrested a man who admitted to killing his wife with a pistol in a remote area after falsely reporting her disappearance.