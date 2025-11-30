Baghdad: Death penalties over 18-kg drug haul

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Three drug traffickers were sentenced to death after security forces seized 18 kilograms of hashish in their possession intended for distribution among users, the judiciary said on Sunday.

The Supreme Judicial Council noted that the rulings were issued under Article 27/1 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law No. 50 of 2017, alongside the relevant participation articles of the Penal Code.

In Al-Anbar Province, police reported arresting a suspect in Fallujah after finding narcotic pills, crystal meth, and a sound pistol during a security operation in the al-Muallimeen 2 neighborhood.

Earlier, security forces reportedly dismantled a narcotics network in Basra, seizing nearly 25,000 pills (about 11 kg), crystal meth, weapons, and vehicles used for distribution. 25,000.

According to the Interior Ministry, security forces dismantled 1,201 drug trafficking and distribution networks over the past three years, including 171 international networks.

Official figures show that Iraq seized 14 tons, 20 kilograms, and 17 grams of narcotics, while courts issued 2,318 rulings in drug-related cases—among them 300 death sentences and 1,147 life sentences. Authorities additionally issued 140 international arrest warrants and carried out 40 cross-border operations targeting drug networks.A