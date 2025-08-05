Iraq security brief: Taji attack denied, deadly dispute, drug bust
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 5, 2025.
- Taji Base Drone Attack Denied (Baghdad)
A senior security source denied reports claiming Taji base, north of Baghdad, was targeted by a drone strike.
- Maritime Security Campaign Launched (Baghdad)
The General Company for Iraqi Ports launched a proactive campaign to secure territorial waters and maritime routes, coordinated with naval and security agencies.
- Theft Gang Dismantled (Baghdad)
A police source confirmed the dismantling of a gang of three members specializing in stealing women’s handbags and mobile phones in Baghdad.
- Narcotics security operation (Basra)
A security operation in Al-Aliya, central Basra, ended with the death of a wanted individual following a pursuit by security forces. Narcotics and a firearm were seized in his possession.
- Civilian Killed in Accidental Explosion (Dhi Qar)
A security source reported the death of a civilian blacksmith due to an accidental explosion in the Firi area near Ayar Hotel, Al-Haklaniya district. The blast resulted from an explosive device left over from previous terrorist groups.
- Family Dispute Ends in Death (Dhi Qar)
A family dispute in Al-Batha district escalated, resulting in one death and the arrest of the suspect’s brother.