Iraq security brief: Taji attack denied, deadly dispute, drug bust

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 5, 2025.

- Taji Base Drone Attack Denied (Baghdad)

A senior security source denied reports claiming Taji base, north of Baghdad, was targeted by a drone strike.

- Maritime Security Campaign Launched (Baghdad)

The General Company for Iraqi Ports launched a proactive campaign to secure territorial waters and maritime routes, coordinated with naval and security agencies.

- Theft Gang Dismantled (Baghdad)

A police source confirmed the dismantling of a gang of three members specializing in stealing women’s handbags and mobile phones in Baghdad.

- Narcotics security operation (Basra)

A security operation in Al-Aliya, central Basra, ended with the death of a wanted individual following a pursuit by security forces. Narcotics and a firearm were seized in his possession.

- Civilian Killed in Accidental Explosion (Dhi Qar)

A security source reported the death of a civilian blacksmith due to an accidental explosion in the Firi area near Ayar Hotel, Al-Haklaniya district. The blast resulted from an explosive device left over from previous terrorist groups.

- Family Dispute Ends in Death (Dhi Qar)

A family dispute in Al-Batha district escalated, resulting in one death and the arrest of the suspect’s brother.