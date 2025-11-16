Iraq–Syria border: Fortification works advance

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has expanded construction of a concrete barrier along its border with Syria, the Border Guard Command confirmed on Sunday.

In a statement, the force reported the ongoing installation as part of efforts to reinforce security measures, pointing out that the project is one of several fortification steps at borders with neighboring states.

The Iraqi–Syrian border stretches more than 600 kilometers and has long served as a corridor for ISIS fighters and smuggling networks.

Read more: ISIS regroups in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon: a new strategy?