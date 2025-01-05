Source: withdrawal of PMU brigades and factions from the Iraq-Syria border

A security source revealed on Sunday that Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) and armed factions have pulled back from their positions near the Iraq-Syria border.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "special military measures issued by Baghdad authorities have ordered the withdrawal of PMU brigades and armed factions from their positions near the border as part of a tactical maneuver."

The source also noted that "the PMU brigades and factions will be fully redeployed in a defensive capacity, serving as a third layer of support for the security and military forces."

The Iraq-Syria border witnessed heightened alert after the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, with the border stretching over more than 600 kilometers.