Iraq security brief: Funeral clash kills one, Drug bust in Baghdad
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on May 4.
- Student, Man Die by Suicide (Diyala)
A student hanged himself in Baqubah over psychological distress linked to academic failure, while another man died under similar circumstances tied to mental health struggles.
- Funeral Clash Turns Deadly (Baghdad)
A dispute during a funeral escalated into gunfire, killing one person and injuring two others amid tribal tensions.
- Intelligence Service Foils Major Drug Smuggling (Baghdad)
Iraqi intelligence forces seized more than one million captagon pills and 100 kilograms of hashish and arrested all members of the trafficking network.
- Home Confrontation Ends in Armed Man’s Death (Baghdad)
A homeowner’s son shot and killed an armed intruder in Jisr Diyala after seizing his pistol during a confrontation inside the house, a security source told Shafaq News.
- Explosion Inside Vehicle Kills Driver (Diyala)
A grenade detonated inside a vehicle west of Baqubah, killing the driver after a second device remained unexploded, a security source told Shafaq News.
- Armed Dispute Leaves Casualties (Al-Anbar)
Clashes in Ramadi killed two people and injured six others in a violent dispute, a security source told Shafaq News.
- Fire Erupts in Baghdad Market (Baghdad)
Civil Defense teams contained a fire in stationery shops on Al-Rasheed Street without injuries and opened an investigation into the cause.
- Vehicle Plunges into River, Student Dies (Dhi Qar)
A vehicle carrying four pupils fell into a river in Al-Shatra, killing one child while rescuers saved three others.
- Truck Crash Disrupts Traffic, Damages Vehicles (Kirkuk)
A truck veered off the road on Daquq Bridge, colliding with several cars and blocking the highway without reported casualties.
- University Student Drowns in Euphrates (Dhi Qar)
A university student drowned near Al-Anisi water complex in Al-Chibayish, and authorities recovered the body.
- Woman Dies by Self-Immolation (Dhi Qar)
A woman in her thirties set herself on fire inside her home in Al-Dawaya district due to psychological distress.
- Dispute Kills One, Injures Another (Al-Sulaymaniyah)
A fight in Chamchamal escalated into violence, killing one man and injuring another before security forces intervened.