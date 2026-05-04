Diyala records two suicides within hours

Shafaq News- Diyala

Two young men died by suicide within hours of each other in Iraq’s eastern Diyala province on Monday, a security source told Shafaq News.

A student in Baqubah hanged himself at home, with his family attributing the incident to psychological distress following academic failure. Another man died under similar circumstances, while his family linked the incident to mental health struggles.

A 2025 report by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs indicated that the national monthly average of suicide cases ranged between 55 and 70. Iraq recorded approximately 1,100 cases in 2022, rising to around 1,300 in 2023 and approaching 1,500 in 2024.

Read more: When life feels closed from all sides: Iraq’s rising suicide cases