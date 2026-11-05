Shafaq News- Baghdad

Any radioactive fallout from a strike on Iran's nuclear sites would likely have limited impact on Iraq, the National Commission for Nuclear, Radiological, Chemical and Biological Regulation said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump threatened limited strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, including the Pickaxe Mountain facility near the Natanz nuclear complex, amid speculation in some US media that Washington could use a nuclear weapon against Iran.

Mizban said the sites are hundreds of kilometers from Iraq's border and that some facilities are buried deep inside granite mountains, potentially helping contain debris from any blast. He added that prevailing winds, particularly at higher altitudes, would also likely carry fallout away from Iraq.

According to Mizban, the commission's emergency room for nuclear and radiological incidents has prepared response plans for a range of scenarios in coordination with other government agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency. Early warning stations along the border are linked to international monitoring networks and track background radiation for unusual changes.

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