Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude prices fell by around 14% on Thursday, despite gains in global oil benchmarks.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped $9.24, or 14.83%, from $62.31 earlier in the day to $53.07 per barrel, while Basrah Medium declined by the same amount, or 13.94%, from $66.31 to $57.07 per barrel.

Brent crude futures rose $1.75, or 1.85%, to $96.37 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained $0.89, or 1%, to $89.01.

The OPEC reference basket stood at $96.87 per barrel, down 6.43%.