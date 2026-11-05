Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Rwanga Foundation distributed school uniforms and educational supplies to 220 students with disabilities and additional support needs in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Thursday, aiming to ease financial pressures on their families and address concerns over recent changes to school uniform requirements.

Mariwan Sharif, head of the foundation's office in Al-Sulaymaniyah, told Shafaq News that the initiative followed a request from the province's General Directorate of Labor and Social Affairs, which reported that uniform changes in Education Ministry schools had negatively affected students attending institutes under its supervision.

Sharif said the foundation provided uniforms to four institutes overseen by the Labor and Social Affairs Ministry and one under the Education Ministry, including students at a specialized computer institute.

He explained that the initiative sought to support low-income families, encourage students to develop their skills and prevent financial or social difficulties from disrupting their education.

Sharif reaffirmed the foundation's commitment to supporting education and different community groups without discrimination.

Established in 2013 and based in Erbil, the Rwanga Foundation is a non-governmental organization focused on expanding access to education and providing community services across Iraq. It says it has reached more than three million people through its education, youth, environment and vulnerable-groups programs.