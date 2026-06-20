Iraq deploys security forces to border crossings

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s security forces have assumed control of border crossings and key internal checkpoints across the country as part of a broader push to tighten security oversight, the National Security Service (INSS) reported on Saturday.

Under directives from Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali al-Zaidi, security units have been deployed to inspection yards, customs exchange areas, and other designated sites. The measures aim to enhance monitoring capacity, curb smuggling attempts, and safeguard state revenues through closer coordination with the General Commission of Customs, the Border Crossings Authority, and other security bodies.

A security source in Nineveh province previously told Shafaq News that the Service has already taken control of several external checkpoints. These include the Martyr Sbehan and Makhmour checkpoints in Erbil, the Mosul Dam checkpoint in Duhok, and Al-Barari checkpoint at the southern entrance to Nineveh.