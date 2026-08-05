Iraq captures terror suspect extradited from Turkiye

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s security forces arrested a suspect wanted under the country’s Anti-Terrorism Law after he was transferred from Turkiye and taken into custody at Baghdad International Airport, the Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by a specialized unit of the General Directorate of Intelligence and Security, and followed an arrest and investigation warrant issued by the Tal Afar Investigation Court in Nineveh province.

The ministry did not provide the suspect’s identity or disclose further details related to the case.

In July, the Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) arrested 355 suspects, including 30 on terrorism-related charges.