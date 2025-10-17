Iraq security brief: Fires, suicides, arrests, and deaths

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on October 17, 2025.

- Security Member Commits Suicide (Najaf)

A security member shot himself dead inside his vehicle in the city of Kufa, Najaf province, under unclear circumstances. The body was transferred to the forensic department, and authorities opened an investigation to determine the motive.

- Manhole Cover Thieves Arrested (Dhi Qar)

Police in Sayyid Dakhil district, east of al-Nasiriyah, arrested two suspects accused of stealing manhole covers. The pair confessed to carrying out more than ten similar thefts in the area.

- Teen Commits Suicide by Hanging (Dhi Qar)

A 19-year-old man hanged himself inside his home in Shatrah district, north of al-Nasiriyah. Security authorities said the motives behind the suicide remain unclear and investigations are underway.

- Three Injured in Armed Land Dispute (Dhi Qar)

Three individuals were injured in a shooting incident during a dispute over a land plot in the industrial housing area of central al-Nasiriyah. The perpetrators fled the scene, and police launched a manhunt.

- Armed Clash Over Children’s Fight Contained (Dhi Qar)

Security forces intervened to end an armed confrontation between neighbors in al-Dawaya district after a quarrel between children escalated. No casualties were reported.

- Smuggling Attempt Foiled at Umm Qasr Port (Basra)

Authorities at the northern Umm Qasr port seized a container of prohibited medical creams concealed behind authorized goods. Officials said the shipment lacked import permits from the Ministry of Health.

- Traveler Caught with Narcotics (Basra)

A traveler was arrested at the Shalamcheh border crossing after customs officers found hashish and psychotropic pills in his possession.

- Young Man Killed in Traffic Accident (Basra)

One man was killed and another injured when a pickup truck struck them in al-Madina district. The victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

- Fire at Election Candidate’s Office (Baghdad)

Civil defense teams contained a fire that broke out inside the campaign office of a parliamentary candidate in central Baghdad. No casualties were reported. Preliminary findings suggest the blaze was caused by an electrical short circuit.

- Four Arrested for Medical Fraud Scheme (Baghdad)

Karkh police arrested four suspects accused of defrauding citizens by collecting donations for fake medical treatments using forged reports.

- Teen Commits Suicide by Gunfire (Baghdad)

A 19-year-old shot himself dead inside his home in Baghdad’s Al-Hurriya district. Forensic experts opened an investigation due to suspicions surrounding the incident.

- Gunman Arrested after Shooting at Police (Kirkuk)

Police in Kirkuk arrested a suspect who opened fire on a patrol attempting to detain his brother in the Al-Arouba area. Police Commander Maj. Gen. Fattah al-Khafaji said the man also confessed to multiple thefts.

- Massive Fire Engulfs Spice Factory (Kirkuk)

Civil defense units in Kirkuk battled a large fire that engulfed a spice production and packaging plant on the Kirkuk–Erbil Road. The blaze caused extensive material damage but no casualties. Initial reports suggest the fire resulted from an electrical short circuit.

- Iraq’s Oldest Woman Dies at 124 (Kirkuk)

Naila al-Suwaidi, believed to be Iraq’s oldest woman, died at age 124 in Kirkuk. The forensic department confirmed her birth year around 1901. Locals described her as a respected figure known for her vitality and vivid recollections of early 20th-century Kirkuk.

- Sorcery Suspect Arrested (Al-Diwaniyah)

Police in Al-Taqiyya area of al-Diwaniyah arrested a man accused of practicing sorcery and fraud. Ritual tools and documents used to deceive citizens were seized during the raid.