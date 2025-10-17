Iraq’s oldest woman dies in Kirkuk
Shafaq News – Kirkuk
Iraq’s oldest known woman, Naela al-Suwaidi, died on Friday in Kirkuk at an estimated age of 124, the Forensic Medicine Department of Azadi Teaching Hospital said.
A source told Shafaq News that al-Suwaidi, believed to have been born around 1901, was well known locally for her longevity and generally good health despite her advanced age.
Her death was attributed to natural causes following a sudden health decline over the past two days.