Major blaze engulfs spice production plant in Kirkuk

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

A massive fire erupted on Friday at a large spice production and packaging facility on the Kirkuk-Erbil highway, a source from the Civil Defense Directorate told Shafaq News.

The blaze began in the early morning hours and spread quickly through several sections of the plant due to the presence of highly flammable materials in the production and storage areas.

“Thick columns of smoke were visible from long distances,” the source said, adding that civil defense teams promptly arrived at the scene and managed to contain the flames.

No casualties were reported, but the fire caused extensive material damage to the facility, one of the largest spice production and packaging plants in Kirkuk that supplies local markets with significant quantities of its products.