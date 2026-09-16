Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq repatriated three suspects wanted by the judiciary in separate corruption, murder and fraud cases, the Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday.

A specialized Interpol Baghdad team received the suspects abroad and brought them back through Baghdad International Airport for referral to the competent authorities and further legal proceedings.

The ministry did not identify the suspects or disclose the country or countries from which they were returned.

On Monday, the Federal Commission of Integrity, Iraq’s anti-corruption watchdog, urged Interpol to accelerate efforts to pursue corruption suspects abroad and expand information-sharing to help locate wanted individuals and recover proceeds of corruption overseas.

A senior member of the Al-Nasr (Victory) Coalition told Shafaq News in August that Iraq was seeking Interpol cooperation to arrest suspects abroad who had previously held political or government positions, including former ministers.

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