Drone intercepted near prison housing ISIS convicts in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Security forces shot down a drone attempting to target Abu Ghraib Prison in western Baghdad, a security source reported on Monday.

According to the source, the incident caused no casualties, while the drone was rigged with explosives.

No group has revendicated the attack yet.

Abu Ghraib Prison, operated by Iraq’s Ministry of Justice, holds high-risk inmates, including individuals convicted of terrorism-related offenses such as ISIS members.