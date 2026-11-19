Shafaq News- Diyala

Diyala Provincial Council on Thursday called for accountability and scrutiny of security forces' compliance with rules of engagement after a shooting during an arrest operation the previous day killed three children and injured five others.

Council Chairman Omar Al-Karawi urged the Interior Ministry to conduct “a comprehensive, transparent investigation” into the incident, determine whether officers followed legal and professional procedures, and hold anyone found responsible for negligence or violations accountable.

The shooting occurred in the Rakat Al-Haj Suhail area of Dar Al-Salam subdistrict, as security forces attempted to arrest a suspect wanted under Article 406 of Iraq's Penal Code, which covers murder offenses.

According to the Interior Ministry, security forces opened fire after the suspect ignored orders to stop at a checkpoint and fled in his vehicle. The suspect was subsequently arrested, while one officer and 10 other security personnel were detained pending an investigation overseen by senior officers, as ordered by the ministry.