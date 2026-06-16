Counter-Terrorism Service captures three ISIS suspects in Iraq

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah/ Saladin/ Al-Anbar

Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) arrested three suspected ISIS members in operations across Al-Sulaymaniyah, Saladin, and Al-Anbar provinces, the CTS announced on Tuesday.

The agency did not provide further details on the operations or the identity of the suspects.

On June 15, Iraqi security forces detained a “dangerous suspect” wanted on terrorism charges in Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News.

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