CTS captures ISIS explosives official in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) arrested three suspected ISIS members during operations across several provinces on Tuesday, including one of the group's “most dangerous” operatives.

CTS forces, working with the Kurdistan Region's Asayish Operations Directorate, arrested the suspect in Al-Sulaymaniyah, identifying him as ISIS's "general explosives official" in Saladin Province.

Separate operations resulted in the arrest of two other suspected ISIS members in Al-Anbar and Mosul, while CTS forces searched several villages and suspected ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk's Zghaitoun Valley, a rugged mountainous area long used by ISIS remnants as a hideout since the group's defeat in Iraq's major cities.

Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) detained 301 suspects during June, including 26 on terrorism-related charges.

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