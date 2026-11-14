Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces arrested three international drug traffickers and seized five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in two separate operations in Baghdad, the General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances said on Saturday.

According to a statement, Al-Rusafa narcotics units tracked the suspects through intelligence-led surveillance before locating and arresting them.

Earlier today, Iraqi military intelligence also detained four drug suspects in two operations, three in Al-Anbar and one in Maysan.

In its 2026 World Drug Report, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said partial data from individual seizures suggested that methamphetamine seizures in 2025 had likely increased across almost all countries in the Near and Middle East, including Iraq.

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