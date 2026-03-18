Airstrikes on PMF sites in western Iraq’s Al-Anbar kill three fighters

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Airstrikes targeting Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions in Al-Qaim district in western Al-Anbar province killed three fighters and injured two others on Wednesday, the organization announced.

In a statement, the PMF indicated that the strikes hit the headquarters of Qasim Muslih, commander of PMF operations in the Al-Anbar sector, as well as the Second Regiment headquarters of the 45th Brigade, noting that the locations served as security sites involved in operations against ISIS and efforts to stabilize the area.

A security source also told Shafaq News that another strike hit the Martyr Haider checkpoint in Al-Qaim, operated by the Kataib Hezbollah faction within the PMF, injuring several people. The attack targeted a facility near the Iraq–Syria border after Iraqi army and police units withdrew from the area.

The source added that a separate strike hit a PMF operations headquarters inside the Iraqi army’s Seventh Division base in Al-Anbar province.