Three missiles hit PMF site at Kirkuk Airport

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

An airstrike targeted a site of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) —a state-sanctioned security body— inside Kirkuk International Airport in northern Iraq, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The strike involved three guided missiles, hitting a compound used by the PMF’s intelligence directorate. The facility lies within the airport’s perimeter but is separated from its main infrastructure by walls.

No confirmed information was immediately available on casualties or the extent of the damage, and no party has claimed responsibility.

This story was followed by an updated story.