Airstrike hits PMF site in Kirkuk
2026-03-26T16:02:24+00:00
Shafaq News- Kirkuk
An airstrike targeted a site belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-affiliated paramilitary umbrella group, in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.
The strike hit a position of the 61st Brigade in the al-Dibis district, northwest of the province.
The extent of damage or possible casualties remains unclear, and no party has claimed responsibility so far.