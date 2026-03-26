Airstrike hits PMF site in Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

An airstrike targeted a site belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-affiliated paramilitary umbrella group, in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The strike hit a position of the 61st Brigade in the al-Dibis district, northwest of the province.

The extent of damage or possible casualties remains unclear, and no party has claimed responsibility so far.