Airstrike hits PMF site in Kirkuk

Airstrike hits PMF site in Kirkuk
2026-03-26T16:02:24+00:00

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

An airstrike targeted a site belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-affiliated paramilitary umbrella group, in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The strike hit a position of the 61st Brigade in the al-Dibis district, northwest of the province.

The extent of damage or possible casualties remains unclear, and no party has claimed responsibility so far.

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