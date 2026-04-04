Aerial attack strikes PMF in Iraq’s Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

An airstrike targeted a site belonging to the 52nd Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq’s Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Details regarding casualties and the extent of damage remain unclear. No party has claimed responsibility so far.

Earlier today, the PMF also reported a drone strike targeting its 31st Brigade in the Sinniyah area of Saladin province, with no casualties recorded.