Aerial attack strikes PMF in Iraq’s Saladin

Aerial attack strikes PMF in Iraq’s Saladin
2026-04-04T22:35:58+00:00

Shafaq News- Saladin

An airstrike targeted a site belonging to the 52nd Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq’s Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Details regarding casualties and the extent of damage remain unclear. No party has claimed responsibility so far.

Earlier today, the PMF also reported a drone strike targeting its 31st Brigade in the Sinniyah area of Saladin province, with no casualties recorded.

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