Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi border forces detained 21 Asian nationals on Sunday after they allegedly attempted to cross the border illegally in Wasit, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok provinces, the Border Forces Command said.

The command said formal records were prepared and legal procedures were initiated against the detainees. It did not specify their individual nationalities, the crossing points involved, or how many were detained in each province.

On October 9, Iraqi border forces detained another 13 Asian nationals after alleged illegal crossing attempts in Duhok and Wasit.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that Iraq hosts about 370,000 migrant workers, many from neighboring countries and South and Southeast Asia, working mainly in construction, domestic work, and hospitality.