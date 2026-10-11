Shafaq News- Maysan

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) on Sunday arrested five employees at Majar al-Kabir municipality in Maysan province over allegations that they manipulated municipal land valuations in exchange for payments, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the employees specialized in assessing municipal land prices and were arrested on warrants issued under Article 341 of Iraq’s Penal Code.

According to the Supreme Judicial Council, the article applies when a public official causes substantial damage through gross negligence, abuse of authority, or a serious breach of official duties.

On October 8, the INSS detained the head of the legal department at the same municipality. A security source said officers found dozens of official seals and files related to land-plot distribution in his possession and that he was also wanted under Article 341. The source did not say whether the two cases were connected.

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