Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) announced on Sunday the dismantling of an international marijuana trafficking network in Baghdad, arresting 21 suspects, including two foreign nationals.

The operation followed a six-month investigation that traced drug shipments from their entry into Iraq to storage facilities in the capital, resulting in the seizure of 26 kilograms of marijuana intended for distribution to local dealers.

The agency did not disclose the suspects’ identities, the nationalities of the two foreigners, or the origin of the shipments.

On November 26, Iraqi authorities intercepted 400,000 Captagon pills originating from Lebanon and arrested three suspected members of a smuggling network in coordination with Syrian authorities. In a separate operation that day, security forces arrested a Pakistani national in southern Baghdad with 11 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

According to Interior Ministry figures released in September, Iraqi authorities dismantled 250 drug trafficking networks, including 34 international groups, and seized 785 kilograms of narcotics during the government’s first 100 days.