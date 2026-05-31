Iraq detains 15 terrorism suspects, 270 others in May

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) arrested 15 suspects on terrorism charges during nationwide operations in May 2026, down from 18 arrests recorded in April.

Spokesperson Arshad Al-Hakim on Sunday detailed that the operations also resulted in the arrest of 270 other suspects on various charges, including drug trafficking, extortion, fraud, human trafficking, and membership in the banned Baath Party.

Authorities also seized 219 tons of smuggled wheat, destroyed 25 tons of food deemed unfit for consumption, closed 122 businesses for violations, and arrested nine suspects accused of smuggling petroleum products.

Earlier this month, authorities had reported the seizure of 1.7 tons of narcotics and issuance of 42 death sentences in drug-related cases so far in 2026.