Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Civil Defense teams extinguished a fire at a tire-and-battery shop in the Al-Mishan complex in Baghdad’s central Karrada district on Sunday, with no casualties reported.

The Civil Defense Directorate said firefighters contained the blaze and brought it fully under control. An investigation was opened to determine the cause.

Earlier on Sunday, Civil Defense teams extinguished a separate fire in a second-floor room at Al-Andalus Private Hospital on Al-Saadoun Street, evacuating more than 60 patients and medical staff without any injuries.