Baghdad tanker crash site catches fire again

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A fire reignited on Sunday at the site of a fuel tanker crash on the Al-Shula Expressway in western Baghdad, forcing authorities to temporarily close the road, a Civil Defense source told Shafaq News.

The source attributed the renewed blaze to high temperatures reacting with residual gas oil. Fire crews worked to contain the flames and remove leftover fuel and burned debris.

The tanker, carrying gas oil, overturned on Saturday, setting several nearby vehicles ablaze and killing three people, including the driver, according to Shafaq News sources.