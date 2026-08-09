Iraqi crude absent from US for sixth week

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

US crude oil imports from Iraq remained at zero last week, extending the halt in shipments to a sixth consecutive week, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday.

Canada led suppliers at 4.215 million barrels per day (bpd), followed by Venezuela with 411,000 bpd, Mexico with 388,000, Ecuador with 223,000, and Brazil with 196,000. Colombia supplied 158,000 bpd, Libya 87,000, and Nigeria 12,000, while Saudi Arabia also recorded no shipments.

Iraq last supplied the US during the week ending June 19, averaging 71,000 bpd.

The country lost an estimated 302.8 million barrels of production in the first half of 2026 as the US-Iran war disrupted extraction and exports through the Strait of Hormuz. Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, depends on oil for about 90% of state revenue, leaving its finances particularly exposed to disruptions along the waterway, which carries roughly one-fifth of global supplies.

Read more: No exit but Hormuz: Iraq's economic vulnerability exposed