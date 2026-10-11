Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Interior Ministry on Sunday circulated an updated list of medicines and controlled substances prohibited from being brought into Iraq to five Iranian provinces bordering the country.

According to a report by Iran’s Fars News Agency, the list includes narcotics, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors, including morphine, methadone, fentanyl, tramadol and hydromorphone. Some of the substances also have legitimate medical uses.

The ministry sent the circular to road and transport authorities in West Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Ilam and Khuzestan provinces, based on information relayed by Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

The report said restrictions on controlled medicines have been enforced for years at Iraqi land and air entry points and stressed the need for coordination among relevant agencies to prevent unauthorized entry of the substances.

It also warned travelers that carrying a medical prescription does not necessarily guarantee permission to bring a restricted medicine into Iraq, and that lack of knowledge of the regulations does not exempt travelers from legal responsibility.

The report did not specify when the updated list would take effect, nor outline procedures for medical exemptions.