Security brief in Iraq: Construction collapse, tribal clash arrests, and drug busts
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.
-Construction Accident (Dhi Qar)
A construction accident at Al-Shatra Stadium in Dhi Qar left one worker dead and six others injured after a concrete slab collapsed.
-Tribal Clash Arrests (Basra)
Security forces arrested two tribal leaders and eight others following an armed dispute in the al-Qurna district that left one civilian dead.
-Smuggling Vessel Seized (Iraqi Waters)
Naval Forces Command announced the seizure of a Tanzanian-flagged tugboat and its 18-member crew of Iraqi and foreign nationals for conducting smuggling operations inside Iraqi territorial waters.
-Drug Trafficker Arrested (Baghdad)
Security forces arrested a drug trafficker in Nahrawan district after a video surfaced showing him brandishing a hand grenade and issuing threats.
-Drug Network Dismantled (Nineveh)
The Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency in Nineveh dismantled a drug trafficking network and arrested nine members.
-Knife Fight (Erbil)
A knife fight in Erbil injured one person, who was transferred to the hospital for treatment.
-Accidental Shooting (Kirkuk)
A soldier was injured in Kirkuk after his weapon discharged accidentally. He remains in stable condition.
-Traffic Accident (Kirkuk)
A young man was killed and another injured following a collision between two vehicles in Kirkuk.