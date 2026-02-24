Security brief in Iraq: Construction collapse, tribal clash arrests, and drug busts

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

-Construction Accident (Dhi Qar)

A construction accident at Al-Shatra Stadium in Dhi Qar left one worker dead and six others injured after a concrete slab collapsed.

-Tribal Clash Arrests (Basra)

Security forces arrested two tribal leaders and eight others following an armed dispute in the al-Qurna district that left one civilian dead.

-Smuggling Vessel Seized (Iraqi Waters)

Naval Forces Command announced the seizure of a Tanzanian-flagged tugboat and its 18-member crew of Iraqi and foreign nationals for conducting smuggling operations inside Iraqi territorial waters.

-Drug Trafficker Arrested (Baghdad)

Security forces arrested a drug trafficker in Nahrawan district after a video surfaced showing him brandishing a hand grenade and issuing threats.

-Drug Network Dismantled (Nineveh)

The Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency in Nineveh dismantled a drug trafficking network and arrested nine members.

-Knife Fight (Erbil)

A knife fight in Erbil injured one person, who was transferred to the hospital for treatment.

-Accidental Shooting (Kirkuk)

A soldier was injured in Kirkuk after his weapon discharged accidentally. He remains in stable condition.

-Traffic Accident (Kirkuk)

A young man was killed and another injured following a collision between two vehicles in Kirkuk.