Security brief in Iraq: Drug busts, arrests, and fatal incidents

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

-Cross-Border Drug Operation (Syria)

Iraqi forces conducted a cross-border security operation in Syria that led to the arrest of two international drug traffickers and the seizure of about 300,000 narcotic pills, equivalent to roughly 50 kilograms.

-Drug Arrest and Seizure (Al-Anbar)

Security forces carried out an ambush in Ramadi that resulted in the arrest of a suspect accused of trafficking and promoting narcotics, seizing 1,979 captagon pills.

-Fatal Family Shooting (Basra)

A man shot and killed his brother following a verbal dispute inside their home in central Basra. Security forces arrested the suspect.

-Weapons and Documents Seized (Baghdad)

Police arrested 12 suspects in Baghdad, including officers and foreign nationals, and seized unlicensed weapons and unauthorized documents, as well as vehicles and motorcycles violating traffic regulations.

-Medical Waste Incident (Babil)

Authorities recovered a missing, incomplete fetus from a medical waste landfill in Babil after it was mistakenly disposed of by a service worker.

-Officer Death During Operation (Baghdad)

A police officer was killed after falling from a residence in Sadr City during an operation to arrest foreign nationals for residency violations.

-Traffic Fatality (Baghdad)

A youth died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a motorcycle in the Iraqi capital.

-Theft Incident (Baghdad)

Unidentified individuals stole five million Iraqi dinars (about $3,330) from a citizen while he was purchasing a motorcycle before fleeing the scene.