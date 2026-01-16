US sets four tests for Iran as diplomatic window stays open

Shafaq News– Florida

The United States wants Iran to curb its nuclear and missile programs and rein in its regional allies, and says diplomacy is still possible, US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said on Friday.

Speaking during an onstage interview at the Israeli-American Council conference in Hollywood, Florida, Witkoff said he hopes the crisis with Iran can be settled without military action. Asked whether a US strike remains on the table, he said he was “really hoping” for a diplomatic outcome.

This is a breaking story...