US pledges no Israeli escalation against Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

The United States has assured Lebanon that Israel will not escalate attacks on its territory unless hostile actions originate from Lebanese soil, the Lebanese presidency said on Saturday, as regional tensions rise following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

President Joseph Aoun received the message from the US administration through Ambassador to Beirut Michael Issa, according to the presidency, which said Washington conveyed that Israel does not plan to escalate as long as no attacks are launched from Lebanon.

تلقى رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون، عبر السفير الاميركي في بيروت السيد ميشال عيسى، رسالة من إدارته تؤكد أن الجانب الإسرائيلي ليس في وارد القيام بأي تصعيد ضد لبنان، طالما لا أعمال عدائية من الجهة اللبنانية. — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) February 28, 2026

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also called on citizens to act with “wisdom and national responsibility” following recent Israeli and US military strikes on Iran, warning against any actions that could drag Lebanon into wider regional escalation.

Tehran-aligned Hezbollah, earlier today, condemned the “US-Israeli aggression” against Iran, calling the strikes a “flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.” However, the movement did not signal any immediate retaliation or change in its military posture along Lebanon’s southern border.

Israel carried out multiple attacks today in coordination with US air forces against targets inside Iran. The Iranian Red Crescent Society said 201 people were killed, and 747 others injured in more than 20 of Iran’s 31 provinces.

Tehran, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), responded with missiles and drones toward Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Several regional media outlets also reported that strikes reached Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iraqi Kurdistan.