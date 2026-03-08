US military death toll rise to eight during war with Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

A US National Guard soldier died in Kuwait in an incident linked to a medical emergency, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday.

In a statement, CENTCOM noted the soldier passed away on March 6, after suffering a sudden medical condition, without providing further details.

CENTCOM UpdateA U.S. National Guard Soldier died in a health-related incident in Kuwait on March 6 during a medical emergency. The exact cause of death is under review.We refer you to the U.S. National Guard Bureau for additional information. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 8, 2026

The announcement came hours after a similar statement in which CENTCOM confirmed the death of a seventh US soldier in recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

CENTCOM UpdateTAMPA, Fla. – Last night, a U.S. service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East. The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 8, 2026

Military tensions escalated in the Middle East following joint US–Israeli strikes on sites inside Iran on February 28, which prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military bases across the region.