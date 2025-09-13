US-led Coalition delivers equipment convoy to Northern Syria

Shafaq News – Hasakah

The US-led coalition sent a convoy of 30 trucks carrying military equipment and armored vehicles to Kisrik base in northern Hasakah, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the Observatory highlighted that the delivery strengthens the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria and forms part of the coalition’s operations “to maintain readiness and monitor security developments in the region.”

Operating in both Syria and Iraq, the US-led coalition advises, assists, and enables partner forces to combat ISIS while supporting local security and stability.

In Iraq, the coalition's mission is shifting. Under a recent US-Iraq agreement, the military operation is set to conclude by September 2025, with US troop levels reduced and a greater focus on bilateral security partnerships.