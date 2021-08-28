SDF detonates chemical weapons of ISIS remnants in the southern countryside of Hasakah

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Global Coalition detonated mines and missiles of ISIS remnants that RMCO removed in cooperation with international organizations.

The SDF Coordination and Military Operations Center said on Twitter today, Saturday, that these remnants contain "chemical materials that ISIS had used during its attack on Kobani in September of 2014."

SDF noted that "the detonation operation took place in an empty area in the southern countryside of Hasakah."

Since the beginning of this year, the Syrian Democratic Forces, with the support of the Global Coalition, have launched dozens of security operations against ISIS cells in the areas of Al-Hasakah and Deir Ez-Zor in northeastern Syria.