US-led Coalition condemns Syria’s church bombing

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US-led Global Coalition expressed “deep shock” over the recent attack targeting the Mar Elias Church in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

In a post on X, the Coalition extended “its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” affirming its continued support for the Syrian people in their pursuit of a future free from division and terrorism.

The Coalition is appalled by the horrific attack at Mar Elias Church in Damascus. We send our condolences to the victims’ families and support to the Syrian people as they strive for a future free from division and terror. — The Global Coalition (@coalition) June 23, 2025

The assault took place on Sunday, when a gunman—identified as a member of ISIS—opened fire on civilians inside the church before detonating an explosive belt. According to the Syrian Ministry of Health, the explosion left 22 people dead and 63 others wounded.