Global Coalition reinforces northern and eastern Syria with military supplies

Shafaq News/ The Global Coalition has brought in military reinforcements from the Iraqi Waleed border crossing, consisting of 50 trucks loaded with armored vehicles, military equipment, and logistical supplies, heading towards Coalition bases in northern and eastern Syria.

On December 24, the Coalition forces also transported military, logistical, and medical reinforcements, along with sealed boxes, to their base at the Koniko Gas Plant in the Deir Ezzor countryside, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The US-led Global Coalition helped defeat ISIS in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria in 2019. However, jihadists continue to operate in remote desert areas despite losing territorial control.

Approximately 900 US soldiers are stationed in Syria as part of the Coalition against ISIS, which was established in 2014 to aid in combating jihadists.