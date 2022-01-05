Coalition bombards sites of Iranian-backed groups in adeo

Shafaq News/ A source from inside the Global Coalition accused Iranian-backed paramilitary groups of orchestrating and executing rocket attacks on sites of U.S. forces in Syria earlier on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "eight rockets landed inside the Green (al-Khadraa) village, which hosts U.S. troops in Deir Ezzor, and the Coalition responded with six artillery shells."

"The Iranian-backed armed groups are behind this morning's attack," the source said.

Yesterday, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) bombed sites affiliated with Iranian-backed military groups in al-Ashara desert (Badiya) in Deir Ezzor's eastern countryside, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported yesterday, Monday.

The war watchdog said that loud explosions were heard from the vicinity of Mazar Ain Ali farms near the village of al-Qurya in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor. The territory is known to be a stronghold of Iranian-backed paramilitary groups in the western Euphrates area.

The attack was carried out by UAVs that belong to an unidentified party, and the Global Coalition warplanes are roaming the airspace of the area, SOHR added.