Global Coalition downs 2 drones targeting Ain al-Asad Base in western Iraq

Shafaq News/ A source from the US-led Global Coalition in Iraq reported, on Tuesday, evening that two drones targeting Ain al-Asad Air Base in al-Anbar governorate were successfully intercepted and destroyed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the drones were detected by the Coyote air defense system as they approached the base. “Both drones were booby-trapped ; one was destroyed near the base perimeter, while the other entered the airspace and was downed in an empty area within the base, causing no casualties or material damage.”

Earlier reports from an Iraqi security source indicated that two drones had targeted the vicinity of Ain al-Asad Air Base without providing details on possible casualties or damage.

This incident comes after a period of relative calm following announcements from factions within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) earlier this year, halting operations against US forces in Iraq. The drone attack marks a potential resurgence in hostilities.

IRI refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, such as Kata’ib Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa, it is a part of the "Axis of Resistance" alongside Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 39,289 Palestinians, predominantly children and women.