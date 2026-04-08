US hits 13K+ targets Epic Fury operation against Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States and allied forces destroyed Iran’s ability to project power beyond its borders, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine noted on Wednesday, detailing the final results of Operation Epic Fury.

US joint forces struck more than 13,000 targets across Iran, including 4,000 dynamic targets engaged in real time. Around 80% of Iran’s air defense system was destroyed through strikes on 1,500 sites, along with 450 ballistic missile storage facilities and 800 locations used to store loitering drones. Caine also noted that US forces conducted around 10,000 air missions, including 62 strategic bomber sorties, 18 of which were direct round-trip missions from the United States lasting more than 30 hours each.

According to Caine, Iran’s naval capabilities were also quasi-totally destroyed, stating that 90% of the regular fleet was sunk, including 150 major warships and half of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ fast-attack boats. In addition, 700 strikes targeted naval mine assets, destroying around 95% of Iran’s mine warfare capacity.

The campaign “severely damaged” Iran’s military-industrial base, including the destruction of about 90% of weapons factories, along with facilities producing Shahed drones and their guidance systems, as well as sites manufacturing solid-fuel rocket engines. Additionally, about 80% of Iran’s nuclear industrial infrastructure was destroyed. He added that US and allied forces intercepted around 1,700 ballistic missiles and drones targeting US personnel, partners, and civilians.

Caine also referred to what he described as an “extraordinary” rescue operation for a downed fighter jet crew on April 4, calling it a reflection of the US military’s commitment to leaving no one behind.

The current ceasefire represents only a pause, he warned, indicating that US forces remain on maximum alert and are ready to resume operations with the same speed and precision if Iran violates the truce.

For Shafaq News, Mustafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.