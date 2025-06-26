Pentagon: Fordow attack took 15 years to prepare

Shafaq News – Washington

On Thursday, US military leaders disclosed new details about the recent strikes on Iran, confirming that American and Qatari missile defenses intercepted incoming Iranian projectiles aimed at Al-Udeid Air Base.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine called the incident the largest Patriot missile engagement in the history of US military.

Caine noted that the US strike on Iran, codenamed Midnight Hammer, was the result of 15 years of research, development, and testing. The operation focused on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, which was hit with six GBU-57 bunker-busting bombs, each weighing 30,000 pounds and deliverable only by B-2 stealth bombers.

The intelligence community is currently assessing the results of the operation, which US officials say was intended to delay Iran’s nuclear program, Caine pointed out, adding that he had not faced any pressure to alter the official findings related to the strike’s outcome.

Additionally, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth warned that the Pentagon takes seriously any effort to downplay the impact of the US strikes, indicating that according to Central Intelligence Agency assessments, the strikes had set back Iran’s nuclear program by several years.

He further confirmed that no intelligence had indicated enriched uranium was moved from the Fordow facility before the attack, affirming that US forces remain on high alert across the region in case of further retaliation.