US citizens in MENA warned: Major confrontation brewing

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the United States urged its citizens across the Middle East and North Africa to remain “extremely vigilant” due to rising tensions with Iran.

The State Department issued the alert as President Donald Trump reiterated that Tehran must not acquire nuclear weapons. “There’s a major confrontation brewing, and it may happen soon,” he warned.

In response to rising instability, the Pentagon approved voluntary evacuations for families of US military personnel and non-essential diplomatic staff in Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain. A senior defense official told Shafaq News that US Central Command is closely monitoring the region, emphasizing that personnel safety remains a top priority.

These precautionary moves follow a sharp escalation in regional military dynamics, as Iran accelerates uranium enrichment, and increases ballistic missile output to 50 per month since October—an attempt, US officials believe, to overwhelm Israeli air defenses.

Meanwhile, in Iraq, Iran-aligned factions are preparing for potential retaliation. A source within the Resistance Coordination Committee told Shafaq News that any Israeli strike on Iran would trigger direct military involvement by armed groups.

Faction leaders have reinforced this stance with explicit threats, including Abu Alaa al-Walai, Secretary-General of Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, who warned that “dozens of martyrdom operations” would target US interests if hostilities erupt.

Indirect US-Iran nuclear talks are expected on June 15 in Oman, though analysts caution that open conflict could derail talks and fuel instability across the region.