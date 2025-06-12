Iraqi armed group threatens US with suicide attacks over Iran standoff

Shafaq News/ Waves of suicide attackers will be dispatched to target US interests if war breaks out between Iran and the United States, warned Abu Alaa al-Walai, Secretary-General of Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, an Iran-aligned Iraqi Shiite armed group.

In a statement widely circulated on social media, al-Walai declared, “Hundreds of martyrdom-seekers will be ready. The United States’ pride will be humiliated again, just as it was the first time in Iraq when it left in disgrace.”

He added, “This time, the US and its agents will have no place left in the Middle East. Regimes that once relied on the occupation [the US] will fall, and victory will belong to God and His faithful servants.”

The threats come as regional tensions escalate following Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh’s warning that Iran would target US bases in the region if a conflict erupts over nuclear negotiations.

In response to the growing risks, the US Department of Defense confirmed yesterday that it has authorized the voluntary departure of military families from multiple locations under the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which includes Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries.

“The safety and security of our service members and their families remain a top priority,” a Pentagon official told Shafaq News. “CENTCOM continues to monitor rising tensions in the region.”

The official added that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved the precautionary step amid the uncertain security environment.